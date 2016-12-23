Friday, Dec 23, 2016 | Last Update : 07:44 AM IST

India, All India

Dana Majhi revisited: Man carries body on shoulders

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Dec 23, 2016, 4:04 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2016, 4:08 am IST

The health officer-in-charge of the CHC ironically clarified that he was unaware of the incident.

Sarat Barik of Kothasahi village in Odisha carries his father’s body on his shoulders due to the unavailability of hearse at the local health centre.
 Sarat Barik of Kothasahi village in Odisha carries his father’s body on his shoulders due to the unavailability of hearse at the local health centre.

Bhubaneswar: Even as the infamous incident of Dana Majhi carrying the corpse of his wife on his shoulders in Odisha’s Kalahandi due to his inability to afford conveyance is yet to fade away from the memories of people, a similar heart-wrenching incident has come to the fore in Rajkanika block of Kendrapara district.

Reports on Thursday said Sarat Barik of Kothasahi village under Rajkanika block had to carry his father Rabi Narayan Barik’s body on his shoulders due to the unavailability of hearse or any conveyance at the community health centre where the latter was admitted.

Sarat’s father was admitted to a local CHC due to jaundice on Tuesday. However, he died while undergoing treatment. As Mr Barik didn’t have a single penny to arrange a conveyance to carry his father’s body back to the village, he requested the CHC authorities to help him. As there was no hearse facility, the authorities expressed their inability to help.

With no other option left, Mr Barik carried the body on his shoulders for about 1km and was assisted by his uncle, who reached the spot after receiving the sad news.

In the midway, a person helped Mr Barik, allowing the body to be carried on his bike to the village. Later, the deceased’s final rites were conducted in the village.

Although the body was kept on the hospital verandah for over two hours, the health officer-in-charge of the CHC ironically clarified that he was unaware of the incident

“I was attending a meeting of the Panchayat Samiti when the incident took place. There is no conveyance facility in the CHC for carrying corpses,” said Dr Ajit Das, the health officer-in-charge of the CHC.

Tags: health, dana majhi, bhubaneswar
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Qatar girl buys zoo to release birds

2

Gujarat 'don' Abdul Latif's son wants to take Raees makers to court

3

Shahid Afridi expresses sadness about detention of his fan in India

4

Death threats make 'Eye to Eye' singer Tahir Shah leave Pakistan

5

China: Principal penalized for organizing outdoor exam

more

Editors' Picks

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

United Nations Security Council. (Photo: AP/File)

Need to act against LeT, JeM, their supporters: India tells UN

Priyanka will be seen in 'Baywatch' next year.

Priyanka Chopra named Assam tourism brand ambassador for two years

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham