The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 23, 2018 | Last Update : 07:42 PM IST

India, All India

Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore for molesting flight attendant

PTI
Published : Nov 23, 2018, 5:54 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2018, 5:54 pm IST

During 8 hour flight from Sydney to Singapore, the man approached flight attendant a few times to ask for phone number, but she ignored him.

The business class passenger on board a Scoot flight also caressed the attendant's left hip, 'The Straits Times' reported. (Photo: Twitter | @flyscoot)
 The business class passenger on board a Scoot flight also caressed the attendant's left hip, 'The Straits Times' reported. (Photo: Twitter | @flyscoot)

Singapore/ New Delhi: A 34-year-old Indian-origin man based in Australia has been jailed for three weeks in Singapore for molesting a cabin crew member on board a Singapore-bound flight, a media report said on Friday.

Paranjape Niranjan Jayant, who works for a logistics firm, pleaded guilty to two charges of molestation of the 25-year-old flight attendant in August and had one charge taken into consideration for sentencing.

During the eight-hour flight from Sydney to Singapore, Jayant approached the flight attendant a few times to ask for her phone number, but she ignored him.

The business class passenger on board a Scoot flight also caressed the attendant's left hip, 'The Straits Times' reported.

"Subsequently, during the flight, the accused went up to approach the victim at the front galley a few times to request the victim's phone number. The victim ignored these requests," said Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew.

The attendant moved away from him and he told her she was beautiful before returning to his seat. About an hour before landing, Jayant approached the woman and molested her, the report said.

The woman immediately alerted her supervisor. She later lodged a report at the Changi Airport Terminal 2 police post.

Jayant, who was unrepresented, told District Judge Lim Tse Haw that he was intoxicated when he committed the offence and added, "I can't handle my drink".

He also said he was remorseful and pleaded for leniency.

For each count of molestation, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

Tags: singapore, crimes against women, molestation, scoot flight, changi airport
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone XR price cut planned by top Japanese wireless carriers

2

Post Batla House, John, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar collaborate for five films

3

US asks allies to avoid Huawei's equipment

4

Unhealthy lifestyle, erratic shifts can increase diabetes risk, says study

5

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham