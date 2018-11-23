The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 23, 2018 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 2nd T20: Hosts in trouble, Indian bowlers in top form
 
India, All India

CP Joshi apologises for 'Brahmin' remark after facing flak from Rahul

PTI
Published : Nov 23, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2018, 1:14 pm IST

Joshi had said only Brahmins know of Hinduism whereas PM Modi, Uma Bharti, others being from 'lower castes' know nothing.

The remarks came ahead of Assembly elections in Rajasthan on December 7 and Madhya Pradesh on November 28 and have the potential of alienating lower caste voters. (Photo: File)
 The remarks came ahead of Assembly elections in Rajasthan on December 7 and Madhya Pradesh on November 28 and have the potential of alienating lower caste voters. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday disapproved of party leader CP Joshi's remarks that have been slammed as casteist, and asked him to express regret. Soon after, Joshi took to Twitter to apologise for his comment.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said Joshi's remarks do not reflect, and are contrary, to the ideals of the Congress party, as he urged party leaders to refrain from making such statements. 

"CP Joshi's remark is contrary to the Congress party's ideals. Party leaders should not give such statement that hurts any segment of the society, he said. 

"While respecting the Congress party's principles and the sentiments of party workers, I am sure Joshiji will realise his mistake. He should express regret over his remarks," Gandhi said on Twitter. 

Joshi responded stating, that he was sorry if he had hurt people's  sentiments.

"Out of respect for Congress' ideals and keeping in mind the sentiments of workers, I apologise for my comments," he said.

Addressing a poll meeting in Rajasthan on Thursday, Joshi had reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MP Uma Bharti and Hindu activist Sadhvi Ritambhara are from "lower castes" and know nothing of Hinduism. He said it is the Brahmins who are learned and know of Hinduism. 

The remarks come ahead of Assembly elections in Rajasthan on December 7 and Madhya Pradesh on November 28 and have the potential of alienating lower caste voters.

Tags: rahul gandhi, cp joshi, caste
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone XR price cut planned by top Japanese wireless carriers

2

Post Batla House, John, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar collaborate for five films

3

US asks allies to avoid Huawei's equipment

4

Unhealthy lifestyle, erratic shifts can increase diabetes risk, says study

5

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham