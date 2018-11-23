The Asian Age | News

6 Africans attacked in Delhi for 'child kidnapping', rescued by police

The African nationals were rescued from Kakrola area under Dwarka north police station limits.

The police had received multiple calls against them including one that alleged that they have abducted a child. (Representational Image)
 The police had received multiple calls against them including one that alleged that they have abducted a child. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Six Africans, including four Tanzanian and two Nigerian nationals, were attacked in Delhi on Thursday night amid rumours that they were child abductors.

The African nationals were rescued from Kakrola area under Dwarka north police station limits.

The police had received multiple calls against them including one that alleged that they have abducted a child.

"No racial attack. We have received call that people were gathering. We reached there, dispersed crowd and rescued two Tanzanian women. Crowd had gathered following abduction rumours. Later we received a call of abduction. It was a hoax call. We rescued Tanzanian and Nigerian nationals," news agency ANI quoted Delhi police official as saying.

