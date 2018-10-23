The Asian Age | News

Will adopt all children who lost their parents in Amritsar tragedy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Published : Oct 23, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2018, 12:47 pm IST

'Women who have lost their husbands will also be extended all required finical help,' Sidhu said.

'In my personal capacity I and my wife hereby announce the adoption of all the children who have lost their parents. Their education in good institutions and all other expenses will be borne by us,' Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said, (Photo: File | ANI).
Chandigarh: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose wife was the chief guest at the Dussehra event that ended with a tragic accident that killed 61, announced that he would adopt all the children who had lost their parents.

"In my personal capacity I and my wife hereby announce the adoption of all the children who have lost their parents. Their education in good institutions and all other expenses will be borne by us. Women who have lost their husbands will also be extended all required finical help," Sidhu said.

The Punjab government on Monday gave Rs 5 lakh each to the 21 families of the Amritsar train accident victims. In the first phase of the disbursal of compensation, an event was held a total amount of Rs 1.05 crore was distributed to 21 families of those killed.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Brahm Mohindra said compensation to the remaining families of the victims would be given the money in the next two days.

"It is such a depressing time for the families of the victims. The government stands with them. On the instruction of the chief minister, I am camping at Amritsar to personally monitor the relief and rehabilitation work," Mohindra said.

