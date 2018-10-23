The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

India, All India

SC to hear review petitions challenging Sabarimala verdict on November 13

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 23, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2018, 11:50 am IST

At least 19 petitions have been filed seeking review of Supreme Court's September 28 verdict.

Those against the Supreme Court’s ruling cite the celibate state of the deity, Lord Ayyappa, to oppose the entry of women of menstruating age. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Those against the Supreme Court’s ruling cite the celibate state of the deity, Lord Ayyappa, to oppose the entry of women of menstruating age. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on November 13 will hear a slew of review petitions filed against its September 28 verdict where the apex court allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple lifting the centuries-old ban.

Women of menstruating age, between 10 to 50 years were banned from entering into the Lord Ayyapaa temple under the temple rules – a fact challenged in the Supreme Court as violation of the right to equality of women.

Those against the Supreme Court’s ruling cite the celibate state of the deity, Lord Ayyappa, to oppose the entry of women of menstruating age.

No woman has been allowed to enter the hill-top shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala so far amid a standoff between devotees over the wisdom of the court ruling.

At least 19 petitions have been filed seeking review of the top court’s judgment delivered by a 4:1 majority bench led by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

Review petition is usually heard by the same bench, but in this case CJI Misra has demitted office and the plea will be expected to be heard by incumbent CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Tags: supreme court, sabarimala temple, review petition
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

2

#MeToo: Woody Allen won't stop writing despite Hollywood condemnation

3

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

4

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

5

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham