The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

India, All India

Paytm chief blackmailed by his secretary and her husband for Rs 20 crore

PTI
Published : Oct 23, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2018, 12:02 pm IST

The trio had threatened to leak the data and misuse the information to cause Paytm loss and dent its public image.

Those arrested are Vijay Shekhar Sharma's woman secretary, her husband Roopak Jain and another Paytm employee Devnedra Kumar. (Photo: blog.paytm.com)
 Those arrested are Vijay Shekhar Sharma's woman secretary, her husband Roopak Jain and another Paytm employee Devnedra Kumar. (Photo: blog.paytm.com)

Noida: Two Paytm employees, including a woman, were among three people arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 20 crore from the e-wallet giant's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma after threatening to leak stolen personal data and information, Noida Police said.        

The arrested woman, who allegedly masterminded the extortion bid, is the secretary of Vijay Shekhar Sharma and the trio had threatened to leak the data and misuse the information to cause the firm loss and dent its public image, officials said.        

The three employees of the Noida-headquartered e-commerce and wallet firm were arrested late Monday afternoon by a team from the Sector 20 police station, while their fourth accomplice is still at large, a senior official said. According to the police, those arrested are Vijay Shekhar Sharma's woman secretary (identity withheld), her husband Roopak Jain and another Paytm employee Devnedra Kumar.

The fourth accused, Rohit Chomal, is a resident of Kolkata and had allegedly made the extortion call to Vijay Shekhar Sharma's brother Ajay Shekhar.

“The owner of Paytm had made a complaint with the police that their employees, a woman and her aides, had stolen some data from the company and were blackmailing. They were demanding Rs 20 crore for not leaking it,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma said.         

“Taking immediate action on it, an FIR was registered and three persons, including the woman, arrested. They are being probed about the data and their modus operandi. Police will share the facts as they are unearthed,” Ajay Pal Sharma said.        

The SSP said they will seek their custody to interrogate them further and gather more details. Police were not clear as to what kind of data was stolen.        

He said that the local police are in touch with their counterparts in Kolkata to track down Rohit Chomal, who allegedly made the extortion call to Vijay Shekhar Sharma's brother.

The FIR was registered at Sector 20 police station and the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 420 (cheating), 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 120 B (party to a criminal conspiracy). Charges under the provisions of the Information Technology Act have also been pressed against the accused, the police said.

When contacted, Paytm confirmed in a statement that the Noida Police have arrested three people, including one female employee of Paytm, in the case of extortion.

“The employee along with two other accomplices attempted to extort money from Vijay Shekhar Sharma on the pretext of leaking his personal data. “We are standing by our colleagues till the police enquiry reaches its meaningful conclusion,” the company said.

Tags: vijay shekhar sharma, paytm
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

MOST POPULAR

1

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

2

#MeToo: Woody Allen won't stop writing despite Hollywood condemnation

3

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

4

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

5

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham