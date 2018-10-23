The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018 | Last Update : 02:54 AM IST

India, All India

Fearing unrest, Assam says no to pro-citizenship bill rally

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Oct 23, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2018, 2:00 am IST

42 outfits of indigenous communities have called bandh today.

Sarbananda Sonowal
 Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday announced that it would not give permission for a proposed rally of 27 Bengali organisations in support of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, in Guwahati on November 17.

The Assam government’s decision comes a day after a conglomerate of 42 organisations of indigenous communities called for a 12-hour bandh on Tuesday, which coincided with the scheduled meeting of the joint parliamentary committee with officials of home and external affairs ministries on the controversial bill.

The conglomerate of 42 organisations also asked the state government to clarify their stand on the rally besides warning that they would launch agitation if some groups are allowed to hold any meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 15, 2016, seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, to provide citizenship to illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, who are of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian extraction. However, the act doesn’t have a provision for Muslim sects like Shias and Ahmediyas, who also face persecution in Pakistan.

The bill also seeks to reduce the requirement of 11 years of continuous stay in the country to six years to obtain citizenship by naturalisation.

Referring the incident of March 2017 at Silapathar, where one such rally of Bengali organisations turned violent, Mr Sarma also asked the indigenous organisations to refrain from calling a bandh, which is against the order of the Guwahati high court. He regretted that Congress party has extended its support to the bandh.

Meanwhile, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) accused the joint parliamentary committee on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill of acting according to BJP’s demands.

Stating that it has left the people of Assam with no choice but to launch a stir, the KMSS adviser, Akhil Gogoi, said: “The JPC is not a BJP committee, though an MP from BJP heads the panel. The committee went ahead with its plan in haste and there was no time for anyone to oppose the proceedings. That is why more than 40 organisations have called a 12-hour bandh in Assam on Tuesday.”

Tags: assam government, sarbananda sonowal, citizenship amendment bill

MOST POPULAR

1

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

2

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

3

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

4

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

5

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham