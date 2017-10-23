The Asian Age | News

Shiv Sena slams BJP, says only one party has 'unlimited money'

Published : Oct 23, 2017, 4:38 pm IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2017, 4:39 pm IST

Shiv Sena also claimed that the BJP was using its money to 'try and uproot' the former.

'Even if people face recession after demonetisation, one party is on an upturn and came to power in Goa and Manipur despite being rejected by the people,' an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said. (Photo: PTI)
 'Even if people face recession after demonetisation, one party is on an upturn and came to power in Goa and Manipur despite being rejected by the people,' an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday lashed out at the BJP without naming it, claiming that "one party" possessed "unlimited money" and had come to power in Goa and Manipur despite being "rejected by the people".

It also claimed money was being used to "try and uproot" the Sena.

"Even if people face recession after demonetisation, one party is on an upturn and came to power in Goa and Manipur despite being rejected by the people," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

The BJP formed a government in Goa and Manipur in March this year. The editorial said people were watching which party "indulges in horse-trading backed by the power of money".

"The same money was used to try and uproot the Shiv Sena as well," it said.

Referring to the senior ally, again without naming it, the editorial said the party kept "boasting" that the government in Maharashtra would be stable even if the Sena withdrew its support for it.

"This boasting is being done on the back of unlimited money only. It is surprising that nobody approaches the Enforcement Directorate to seek a probe against them," the Sena said.

It then went on to allege that attempts were also being made to seize power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, riding high on the money of traders.

The Opposition Congress and NCP were not as disturbed as "the party with unlimited money" by the increased strength of the Shiv Sena after six corporators from the MNS joined it, the editorial said.

