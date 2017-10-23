The Asian Age | News

Nepal: 26-yr-old Indian biker dies in accident as two wheeler rams into jeep

Published : Oct 23, 2017
Updated : Oct 23, 2017

Raju Jamad, a resident of Allahabad, was on his way to Pokhara from Damauli on a motorcycle on Saturday night when the incident took place.

Raju Jamad's motorcycle reportedly collided with a jeep coming from the opposite direction at a turn. (Photo: Representational)
 Raju Jamad's motorcycle reportedly collided with a jeep coming from the opposite direction at a turn. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi/Kathmandu: A 26-year-old Indian man was killed in a road accident in Nepal's Tanahun district, around 220 km west off Kathmandu, a media report said on Sunday. 

Raju Jamad, a resident of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, was on his way to Pokhara from Damauli on a motorcycle on Saturday night when the incident took place, the Himalayan Times reported.

His motorcycle reportedly collided with a jeep coming from the opposite direction at a turn, according to Tanahun District Police Office.

Jamad was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died, the police said.

The body has been kept at the hospital for autopsy and the accused jeep driver has been arrested, the report stated.

