Nepal: 26-yr-old Indian biker dies in accident as two wheeler rams into jeep

Monday, Oct 23, 2017 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST
Raju Jamad, a resident of Allahabad, was on his way to Pokhara from Damauli on a motorcycle on Saturday night when the incident took place.
His motorcycle reportedly collided with a jeep coming from the opposite direction at a turn, according to Tanahun District Police Office.
Jamad was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died, the police said.
The body has been kept at the hospital for autopsy and the accused jeep driver has been arrested, the report stated.