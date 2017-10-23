The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 23, 2017

India, All India

Drunk man rapes woman on AP road in broad daylight; apprehended

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 23, 2017, 4:47 pm IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2017, 4:49 pm IST

Police arrested the accused on Sunday night after the a video of the incident was handed over to them.

The woman was sitting under a tree when Siva sexually assaulted her. She has been admitted to King George Hospital, police said. (Photo: Representational)
 The woman was sitting under a tree when Siva sexually assaulted her. She has been admitted to King George Hospital, police said. (Photo: Representational)

Visakhapatnam: A 28-year-old woman was raped by a man, who was allegedly drunk, on the footpath of Vishakhapatnam in broad daylight on Sunday. The passers-by did not come to the aide of the woman, instead an autorickshaw driver recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

The accused was identified as 23-year-old Ganji Siva, a truck driver, according to The Indian Express. Police arrested him on Sunday night after the autorickshaw driver gave them the video of the incident.

The incident took place between Railway New Colony and Railway Station at 2 pm. The woman was sitting under a tree when Siva sexually assaulted her. She has been admitted to King George Hospital, police said.

Siva made threatening gestures at passers-by, which discouraged them from helping the woman, police said.

“The woman had left her home in Vepagunta near Pendurthi on the outskirts of Vizag after a tiff with her husband and had arrived in Vizag on a bus early Sunday. She took shelter under a tree on the pavement when Siva assaulted her. He is an alcoholic and drug addict,” Inspector Ramana told the IE.

"The video shows several people passing by but no one stopped to help the woman. Her husband is a labourer and they fought Sunday morning after which she left home and took shelter on the pavement. She has been admitted to KGH," he added.

