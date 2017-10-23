The Asian Age | News

Centre to start 'sustained dialogue' in Kashmir; ex-IB chief to represent Govt

ANI
Published : Oct 23, 2017, 5:01 pm IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2017, 5:02 pm IST

He will initiate the dialogue with elected representatives of J&K, political parties, different organisations and public.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Dineshwar Sharma will initiate the sustained dialogue to understand legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh Dineshwar Sharma will initiate the sustained dialogue to understand legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the Centre has decided to start a sustained dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir and added that former Intelligence Bureau (IB) director Dineshwar Sharma will be the representative from the Government of India.

"The government has decided to start a sustained dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir. Former IB director Dineshwar Sharma will be Government of India's representative. Rank of Dineshwar Sharma will be equivalent to that of a Cabinet Secretary," the Home Minister said while addressing a press conference here.

He added that Sharma will initiate the dialogue with the elected representatives of Jammu and Kashmir, political parties, different organisations and public.

"From the ramparts of Red Fort Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, 'Neither by bullet, nor by abuses but by embracing the people we can solve the problems in Jammu and Kashmir'," Singh added.

The Home Minister said that as the government's representative, Sharma will initiate the sustained interaction and dialogue to understand legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that Prime Minister Modi is determined to bring back peace to the Valley.

