The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:46 AM IST

India, All India

Noted filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi, who directed ‘Rudaali, dies

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 23, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2018, 9:30 am IST

Lajmi, 64, was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and liver failure.

Kalpana Lajmi, daughter of painter Lalita Lajmi and niece of filmmaker Guru Dutt, debuted as an assistant director under the renowned film director Shyam Benegal. (Photo: File)
 Kalpana Lajmi, daughter of painter Lalita Lajmi and niece of filmmaker Guru Dutt, debuted as an assistant director under the renowned film director Shyam Benegal. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi, known for her women-oriented films like Rudaali, Ek pal, Daman and Chingaari passed away on Sunday morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Lajmi, 64, was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and liver failure.

She was on dialysis. She has been in and out of the hospital for three years. The last rites will be possibly conducted today," her brother Dev Lajmi told news agency PTI

Several actors took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the award-winning director.

 

 

 

Kalpana, daughter of painter Lalita Lajmi and niece of filmmaker Guru Dutt, debuted as an assistant director under the renowned film director Shyam Benegal. She made her directorial debut with the documentary film D.G. Movie Pioneer in 1978.

Lajmi had also penned a book on her companion of 40 years, Bhupen Hazarika. The book 'Bhupen Hazarika - As I Knew Him' was launched in Mumbai on September 8 by Shyam Benegal and Kalpana’s mother, Lalita Lajmi.

The filmmaker, who was hospitalised at that time, could not attend the event as her doctors refused to clear her for a long commute.

Tags: kalpana lajmi, kalpana lajmi dies, rudaali, daman
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Isha Ambani engagement: Peecee-Nick, Janhvi, Sonam-Anand, Anil dazzle in Italy

2

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

3

A communal harmony message: Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

4

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

5

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham