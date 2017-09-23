Senior journo KJ Singh, mother found dead at Mohali home; police suspect murder

Former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the murder and urged police to nab the perpetrators at the earliest.

KJ Singh was the former news editor of Indian Express. (Photo: Aditya Raj Kaul‏ | Twitter)

Mohali (Chandigarh): Senior journalist KJ Singh and his nonagenarian mother have been found dead at their residence in Mohali in Punjab.

The police suspect that Singh and his mother, Gurcharan Kaur, were murdered. Senior police officers are present at Singh's house currently.

"There was injury marks on their necks," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alam Vijay Singh said.

Singh was in his sixties while his mother Gurcharan Kaur was 92 years old.

KJ Singh was the former news editor of Indian Express. He had also worked with The Tribune and some other publications.

Former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter to condemn the murder and urged police to nab the perpetrators at the earliest.

Just heard senior journalist KJ Singh has been murdered along with his mother.Condemn this killing and urge authorities to nab culprits imm. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 23, 2017

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)