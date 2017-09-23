The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 23, 2017

India, All India

Governanace not about winning elections, priority is country's development: Modi

Published : Sep 23, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2017, 12:12 pm IST

Addressing farmers at the inauguration of Pashudhan Arogya Mela, PM said by 2022, every poor will get a home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is working towards doubling the income of farmers by 2022. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is working towards doubling the income of farmers by 2022. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the priority of his government is development of the country.

Addressing farmers at the inauguration of Pashudhan Arogya Mela, the PM said, "For us, governance is not about vote banks or winning elections. Our priority is development of the country. For us country is bigger than party."

Modi said that by 2022, every poor, whether in urban or rural areas, will get a home. Building crores of homes will generate jobs and income.

He further said that his government is working towards doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

Voicing for his pet project for a cleaner country, the Prime Minister said, "'Swachhta' has to become 'Swabhav',its our collective responsibility. A cleaner India will also be a healthier India."

