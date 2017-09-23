The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 23, 2017

India, All India

AIADMK tells EC about merger, VK Sasikala ouster

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 23, 2017, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2017, 6:37 am IST

V.K. Sasikala
 V.K. Sasikala

New Delhi: Leaders of two factions of the AIADMK on Friday informed the Election Commission about their merger and the resolutions adopted at the party’s general council meeting, including on the ouster of interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala.

Senior party leader K.P. Munusamy said that the EC has been informed that the two factions headed by O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami have merged to protect Amma’s (late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa) legacy, to respect sentiments of party cadres and for good governance.

The AIADMK delegation met members of the commission and countered claims of the rebel camp, led by Sasikala and her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran, that the resolutions were invalid. They also informed the EC about resolutions adopted in the general council meeting on September 12 on removing Sasikala and making all appointments made by her invalid, including that of her nephew Mr Dhinakaran as deputy general secretary.

Mr Munusamy said that the late J. Jayalalithaa will be the permanent general secretary and party top leaders — Mr Panneerselvam and chief minister Mr Palaniswami — will be the coordinator and joint coordinator, respectively.

Other members of the delegation, led by Mr Munuswamy, included Jayakumar, R.B. Udayak-umar, C.V. Shanmugam, Manoj Pandiana and MP V. Maitreyan.

Before the merger, both the factions led by Mr Panneerselvam and Sasikala had staked claim to the two-leaf symbol of the party, following which the poll panel had frozen the symbol, pending a decision.

A large group of legislators, led by CM Edappadi Palaniswami, after this revolted against Sasikala, who is lodged in jail in a graft case, and announced merger of the two factions. Resolutions ousting Sasikala as the interim general secretary and her nephew Mr Dhinakaran as her deputy were also adopted at the party’s general council meeting held on September 12.

