Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar dies at 95

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 9:44 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 9:44 am IST

Nayar died at around 12.30 am at a private hospital, his elder son Sudhir Nayar said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Senior journalist and author Kuldip Nayar died at a Delhi hospital late on Wednesday night. He was 95.

Nayar died at around 12.30 am at a private hospital, his elder son Sudhir Nayar said.

Widely respected for his columns and reportage, Kuldip Nayar by his wife and two sons.

He was human right activist and ex-High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom.

He was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1997.

Expressing his condolences Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Kuldip Nayar's strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered."

His last rites will be performed at Lodhi crematorium.

Tags: kuldip nayyar, journalist, author
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

