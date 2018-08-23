Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar dies at 95

Widely respected for his columns and reportage, Kuldip Nayar by his wife and two sons.

Nayar died at around 12.30 am at a private hospital, his elder son Sudhir Nayar said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Senior journalist and author Kuldip Nayar died at a Delhi hospital late on Wednesday night. He was 95.

He was human right activist and ex-High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom.

He was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1997.

Expressing his condolences Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Kuldip Nayar's strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered."

Kuldip Nayar was an intellectual giant of our times. Frank and fearless in his views, his work spanned across many decades. His strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. My condolences. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2018

His last rites will be performed at Lodhi crematorium.