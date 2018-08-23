The Asian Age | News

Minister Alphons' picture from Kerala relief camp starts hilarious Twitter challenge

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 3:01 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 3:01 pm IST

Twitter users came up with a new hashtag #Kannanthanamsleepchallenge and shared their pictures while sleeping with hilarious captions.

Minister KJ Alphons stayed at the Changanassery SB high school camp. (Photo: Facebook | @KJAlphons)
 Minister KJ Alphons stayed at the Changanassery SB high school camp. (Photo: Facebook | @KJAlphons)

Mumbai: Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam, who has been regularly sharing details about the devastating floods in Kerala on social media, today became a butt of jokes after posting pictures of himself sleeping at a relief camp in the southern state.

"I slept at a relief camp last night in Changanacherry. Most people didn't sleep thinking of a uncertain tomorrow," he tweeted today tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah among others.

However, the good intentions of the minister behind the tweet were overlooked and KJ Alphons was trolled by twitterati for posing for the picture. 

Twitter users also came up with a new hashtag #Kannanthanamsleepchallenge -and shared their pictures while sleeping with hilarious captions. 

Even as the minister clarified that the photo was uploaded by his personal staff, social media users kept poking fun at him. 

"We have heard of sleepwalking. Have also seen it in person during our hostel days. But it's for the first time that we're seeing someone posting pictures of themselves sleeping on Facebook when they are sleeping. Even in the midst of this flood disaster, this man will make us die of laughter," added one user. 

Take a look at the creative tweets users came up with:

 

 

 

 

Tags: kj alphons, #kannanthanamsleepchallenge, kerala relief camps
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

