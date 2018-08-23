The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

India, All India

Don't have complete info on proposal to ban Sanatan Sanstha: Hansraj Ahir

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 9:52 am IST

Deepak Kesarkar had reportedly said the state government had sent a proposal to the Central government seeking ban on the outfit.

To a question on the demand to ban the outfit, Ahir said, 'This is an internal matter of the state government which can take action accordingly.' (Photo: PTI)
 To a question on the demand to ban the outfit, Ahir said, 'This is an internal matter of the state government which can take action accordingly.' (Photo: PTI)

Nagpur: The Centre does not have "complete information" on any proposal from the Maharashtra government to ban Sanatan Sanstha, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said here on Thursday.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar had reportedly said the state government had sent a proposal to the Central government seeking ban on the outfit.

The demand to ban the Hindutva organisation has been raised in various quarters, including the opposition Congress.

To a question on the demand to ban the outfit, Ahir said, "This is an internal matter of the state government which can take action accordingly."

"The Central government takes action only if any such proposal is sent to us. We don't have complete information on any such proposal."

If the state government sends any such proposal, it will be first inspected by Home ministry officials before it is moved forward, he said.

Veerendra Tawde, who was arrested by the CBI in 2016 in connection with the Narendra Dabholkar murder case of 2013, was allegedly a member of an offshoot of the Sanstha.

Tags: hansraj ahir, sanatan sanstha, maharashtra government, deepak kesarkar, narendra dabholkar murder case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

2

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

3

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

4

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

5

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham