Arun Jaitley back as finance minister after 3-month hiatus for surgery

Arun Jaitley got back his portfolio after 3-month break he took post his renal transplant surgery.

Arun Jaitley's ministerial charges were given to Piyush Goyal on May 14 on an interim basis. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Arun Jaitley will return as Finance Minister after a three-month medical hiatus for a renal transplant surgery, a statement from the President's office said on Thursday.

Arun Jaitely stopped attending office in April for the surgery that took place on May 14.

In his absence, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal held interim charge of his ministry.

65-year-old Arun Jaitley had earlier this month attended parliament for a vote for the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Arun Jaitley had a bariatric surgery days after the BJP-led coalition came to power in 2014. The surgery was to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition, according to the news agency PTI.

Despite being on break, Arun Jaitley has been active on social media. Through his posts on social media platforms, he has been targeting opposition as well as writing on issues including cuts to the goods and services tax rates.