The blast occured at Mamata Banerjee's party office in Makarampur of West Midnapore district.

A police team has reached Trinamool Congress officer in West Midnapore where the blast killed one party worker. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kolkata: One Trinamool Congress worker died and five others were injured in a blast at Mamata Banerjee's party office in Makarampur of West Midnapore district on Thursday.

A police team is present at the spot.

Investigation is underway.