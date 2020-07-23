Thursday, Jul 23, 2020 | Last Update : 05:13 PM IST

120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,236,696

42,613

Recovered

782,275

29,883

Deaths

29,885

1,120

Maharashtra33760718776912556 Tamil Nadu1864921315833144 Delhi1263231076503719 Karnataka75833272391519 Andhra Pradesh6471327239823 Uttar Pradesh55588335001263 Gujarat51485373412228 West Bengal49321296501221 Telangana4925837666438 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
  India   All India  23 Jul 2020  Former football star quits BJP 24 hours after joining it
India, All India

Former football star quits BJP 24 hours after joining it

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jul 23, 2020, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2020, 12:30 pm IST

Mehtab Hossain's cold feet are an embarrassment for BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh

Footballer Mehtab Hossain receives the BJP party flag at the joining ceremony at the BJP HQ in Kolkata.
 Footballer Mehtab Hossain receives the BJP party flag at the joining ceremony at the BJP HQ in Kolkata.

Kolkata: Barely 24 hours after joining the BJP, former Indian footballer Mehtab Hossain quit the party on Wednesday. He announced his U-turn in a Facebook post.

The development is an embarrassment for state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and other state leaders who are in New Delhi to attend a meeting with the top leadership including Amit Shah.

The state BJP has accused the ruling Trinamul Congress of using pressure on Mehtab to get him to change his decision.

On Tuesday the BJP announced Mehtab Hosein as a prize catch, hoping to present him as the Muslim face of the party ahead of the Assembly elections next year. Dilip Ghosh was there to welcome Hossain into the party.

Hossein has played for club teams East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and the Indian football team.

Announcing his retraction, Mehtab said, "My wish to enter politics was to be with the people who made me. I felt I might be able to reach more people if I join politics. But then there is a strange realization. Those, to be with whom I joined politics, requested me not to do it actively. That means, somewhere their emotions do not want to see me as a politician. To them, I am still a footballer, a midfield general. So I decided to leave politics after thinking a lot. Sometimes, smaller interests have to be sacrificed for a greater cause."

He added, "I don't want my life to change. None in my family Moumita, Zidane, Xavi supported my suddenness. They were pained like the ordinary people were. There is no hatred and anger towards anyone. No one from outside is forcing me to take this decision. I am moving away from the field of politics on my own. I am not associated with any political party from today. I apologize to all of my well-wishers for this decision."

West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu alleged, "It has been learnt that the Trinamul Congress threatened Mehtab's family to put pressure on him leave our party like it did in the past in the districts."

Tags: mehtab hossain bjp, mehtab hossain footballer
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Rahul takes a potshot at Modi, says one man's vision cannot be a substitute for a national vision

Rajasthan Assembly speaker C P Joshi is contesting the High Court's right to rule upon his disqualification proceedings against Sachin Pilot's group of rebel Congress MLAs. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court allows Rajasthan HC to pass orders on Pilot plea

BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. (PTI)

Babri demolition case: Murli Manohar Joshi records his statement through video conference

File image of Varavara Rao.

Varavara Rao trying to seek bail under the garb of COVID-19 pandemic: NIA tells court

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham