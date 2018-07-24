The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jul 23, 2018

India, All India

Sheena Bora murder case: Mikhail narrates chain of events leading to death of his sister

ANI
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 9:00 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 9:00 pm IST

Mikhail Bora testifies against his mother Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Mikhail, in his testimony, narrated a chain of events which led to the death of Sheena Bora. (Photo: ANI)
  Mikhail, in his testimony, narrated a chain of events which led to the death of Sheena Bora. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Sheena Bora's brother, Mikhail Bora on Monday testified in a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court against his mother Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Mikhail, in his testimony, narrated a chain of events which led to the death of Sheena Bora.

Indrani Mukerjea is currently facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora. Bora was Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship.

24-year-old Sheena Bora was abducted and killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute, and her body was disposed of in a forest in adjoining Raigad district. Sheena Bora was Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship.

Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015 along with her former driver Shyamvar Rai, while Indrani's present husband Peter Mukerjea was nabbed in November the same year.

Tags: sheena bora murder case, mikhail bora, indrani mukerjea, sanjeev khanna, shyamvar rai, peter mukerjea
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

