The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | Last Update : 02:54 AM IST

India, All India

HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy CM oath today, top Opposition leaders to attend

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINAY MADHAV AND N B HOMBAL
Published : May 23, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 1:22 am IST

Mr Kumaraswamy said legislators likely to be inducted in the Cabinet would be decided by Wednesday evening.

Karnataka CM-designate H.D. Kumaraswamy visits Manjunatha Swamy temple, a day before his swearing-in ceremony, in Dharmasthala. (Photo: PTI)
 Karnataka CM-designate H.D. Kumaraswamy visits Manjunatha Swamy temple, a day before his swearing-in ceremony, in Dharmasthala. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Five days after Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala invited the Congress-JD(S) coalition to form the government, state JD(S) president H.D. Kumaraswamy and his Congress counterpart Dr G. Parameshwar will take the oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister on Wednesday evening as a galaxy of top Opposition leaders from across the country will gather at the state’s majestic seat of power, the Vidhana Soudha.

After a day of hard-fought negotiations between the incoming chief minister and the Congress quartet, which includes state in-charge K.C. Venugopal, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief G. Parameshwar and the party’s trusted leader D.K. Shivakumar, the coalition partners have agreed on a power-sharing formula on the eve of the swearing-in. There will be only one deputy chief minister, Dr Parameshwar. The Cabi-net will have 22 Congress ministers, including Dr Parameshwar, and 12 from the JD(S). Congress president Rahul Gandhi has chosen former Speak-er K.R. Ramesh Kumar to take over as the presiding officer of the Assembly for the second time. He was Speaker during the rule of the undivided Janata Dal (1994-99). The post of deputy speaker will be held by the JD(S). The legislators likely to join the ministry will be chosen after the trust vote due on Thursday.

Sources in the Congress said that at the meeting held on Tuesday, the Congress leaders heeded the plea of Mr Kumaraswamy to restrict the number of deputy chief ministers to one as more DCMs would be a burden on the government.

Speaking to the media soon after the meeting, Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal said the agenda was restricted to a couple of critical issues, as the rest could be discussed by the coalition partners at a later date.

Mr Kumaraswamy said legislators likely to be inducted in the Cabinet would be decided by Wednesday evening. His counterpart in the Congress and other leaders would have one more round of discussions on Wednesday on drawing up the final list of candidates to be inducted into the ministry.

Answering a question, Mr Kumaraswamy said the coalition partners were not bothered about either black day celebrations or black band protests announced by the BJP leaders.

“I have not said that I will not waive loans of farmers. The media is saying that I have executed a U-turn on my pre-poll promises. All I have said is that I will discuss all issues with coalition partners before taking a decision. A coordination committee would soon be formed, where implementing manifestos of both parties will be decided. The list of ministers will be finalised by the coordination committee as well,” he added.

Tags: h.d. kumaraswamy, vajubhai vala, opposition, g parameshwara

MOST POPULAR

1

This could finally prove that Loch Ness monster exists

2

Saw the sexy jaguar Prince Harry was driving? Here’s its tragic story

3

PETA India finds new proof of flagging conditions at Tamil Nadu dog-breeding unit

4

After RDB and other films, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala reunite with Pihu

5

Love in the air: Man proposes to girlfriend aboard Indore-Goa Indigo flight

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham