Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah to visit Vijayawada May 25

The BJP chief has embarked on a nationwide tour of state units to gauge the organisational strength.

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday reached Telangana as part of his party’s “Mission South”, ahead of party’s preparations for the 2019 general elections. Mr Shah met party’s booth-level workers in Nalgonda and also met party’s state office bearers and district presidents. He also unveiled the statue of Gundagoni Mysaiah Goud, former party state secretary who was shot dead by Maoists in 1999.

Mr Shah would also be holding a meeting on May 24 of party workers in the Hyderabad, the bastion of Asaddudin Owaisi led AIMIM.

On May 25, Mr Shah would reach Andhra Pradesh where senior leader and Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu will accompany him in Vijayawada. Mr Shah will address booth-level workers at Siddhartha Medical College grounds as part of the nationwide campaign to strengthen the party.

Before the next general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party chief has embarked on a nationwide tour of state units to gauge the organisational strength. Mr Shah’s focus is also on the southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where party’s organisational strength is not very strong.