The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 | Last Update : 03:57 AM IST

India, All India

Militant-turned-leaders convicted in Assam scam

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : May 23, 2017, 2:31 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2017, 2:32 am IST

NIA special court convicts 14 out of 16 accused in the multi-crore rupees scam.

Accuseds in the multi-crore financial scam in the NC Hills Autonomous Council being produced at NIA court on the day of the final verdict hearing in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI)
 Accuseds in the multi-crore financial scam in the NC Hills Autonomous Council being produced at NIA court on the day of the final verdict hearing in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: The special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday convicted 14 out of 16 accused in the multi-crore rupees North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) scam in Assam. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment for all the convicts on Tuesday.

Among those convicted by the court are militant-turned politician Jewel Garlosa and Niranjan Hojai who were the chairperson and commander-in-chief of disbanded militant outfit Dima Halem Daogah or DHD(J), respectively.

The two former militant leaders, who were released from judicial custody by the government in 2011 to initiate peace talks, had joined the ruling BJP and are serving as elected members of the NCHAC.

The court also convicted former chief executive member of the council Mohet Hojai and deputy director of the social welfare department R. H. Khan.

The court has convicted the accused under various provisions of Indian Penal Code, including sections related to waging of war, besides sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, relating to funding terrorism, harbouring terrorists, terrorist acts etc.

Though, the case was first registered with the Basistha police station in April 1, 2009, following the recovery of `1 crore along with two pistols and letter heads of the banned DHD(J), the home ministry subsequently decided to hand over the case to the NIA, which in the course of the investigation recovered huge amount of cash meant for terror funding from Kolkata and Haflong.

With the ramification of the case stretching beyond the state, the NIA also recovered a huge cache of arms from Mizoram.

The NIA had in its chargesheet named DHD(J) chief Jewel Garlosa, DHD(J) commander-in-chief Niranjan Hojai, chief executive member of NCHAC Mohit Hojai, Malsawmkimi, Phojendra Hojai, Babul Kemprai, RH Khan, Ahshringdao Warisa, Samir Ahmed, Vanlalchhana, George Lawmthang, Jayanta Kumar Ghosh, Debashis Bhattacharjee and Sandip Ghosh.

Tags: national investigation agency, militant, indian penal code, north cachar hills autonomous council scam
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Sea lion grabs unsuspecting child into water in Canada

2

Largest map of universe created

3

Mt Everest’s Hillary Step destroyed, say mountaineers

4

Video: US President Trump dances at Saudi’s traditional sword ceremony

5

So, this star is the reason behind Deepika's 'amazing experiences' in Hollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham