The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

India, All India

Manchester attack: Hours before blast, ISIS sympathiser tweeted about it

ANI
Published : May 23, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2017, 10:57 am IST

An unverified video has also appeared on the social media purportedly showing a man claiming ‘loyals’ of ISIS were behind the attack.

Police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Twitter account of a possible Islamic State sympathiser tweeted about the Manchester Arena in England, hours before the explosion rocked pop star Ariana Grande's concert.

Tweet by suspected ISIS supporter about the Manchester attack, hours before it happened. (Photo: Twitter)Tweet by suspected ISIS supporter about the Manchester attack, hours before it happened. (Photo: Twitter)

The man's Twitter account seemed to be suspended immediately following the attack.

"Tomorrow night, I will  go to the Manchester Arena Grande concert and throw my handmade grenade in there," the person said on another forum.

A post by the suspected ISIS sympathiser on a forum before the attack. (Photo: Twitter)A post by the suspected ISIS sympathiser on a forum before the attack. (Photo: Twitter)

Meanwhile, an unverified video has also appeared on the social media purportedly showing a man claiming 'loyals' of ISIS were behind alleged 'nail bomb' attack inside Manchester Arena.

At least 19 people were killed and 50 injured after what is being investigated as a suspected suicide bombing of a crowded pop concert in Manchester, the most deadly attack in Britain in a decade.

Last England saw such a deadly terror attack was in 2005 when on July 7, which killed 52 people after terrorists carried out a series of coordinated suicide bomb attacks in central London targeting civilians using the public transport system during the rush hour.

Also, in 2009, the Manchester police had thwarted a major terror bid to attack Manchester's Arndale shopping centre on the busy Easter bank holiday weekend.

With up to 90,000 shoppers in or near the shopping centre at the time, police believe an attack would have killed hundreds and maimed thousands.

A student identified as Abid Naseer, 29, who plotted the mass suicide bomb attack was jailed for 40 years in 2015.

Tags: manchester, concert, ariana grande, isis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

It's very sad to hear media talking wrong things about me and Kangana: Rangoli

2

Video: Sea lion grabs unsuspecting child into water in Canada

3

Largest map of universe created

4

Mt Everest’s Hillary Step destroyed, say mountaineers

5

Video: US President Trump dances at Saudi’s traditional sword ceremony

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham