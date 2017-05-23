The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 | Last Update : 03:57 AM IST

India, All India

Army major who tied man to jeep in Kashmir awarded

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 23, 2017, 3:22 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2017, 3:24 am IST

A video of this incident posted on social media immediately went viral and set off a controversy.

A man, tied to a moving Army jeep, allegedly being used as a human shield against stone-pelters during Srinagar bypolls.
 A man, tied to a moving Army jeep, allegedly being used as a human shield against stone-pelters during Srinagar bypolls.

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Monday honoured Maj. Leetul Gogoi with a “commendation card” for “sustained efforts during counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir”, the Army said.

In a quick-thinking, decisive step on April 9, Maj. Gogoi, of 53 Rashtriya Rifles, tied an alleged stone-pelter to the bonnet of an Army jeep, using him as a “human shield” to thwart a mob of hundreds of violent protesters armed with stones and sticks, thus rescuing a besieged team of poll officials and ITBP men deployed in Badgam for the violence-hit Srinagar byelection.

A video of this incident posted on social media immediately went viral and set off a controversy, with many supporting the young officer’s action, while others questioned the means he adopted.

Only the Chief or Army commanders can issue commendation cards to officers and men. This indicates that Maj. Gogoi is unlikely to be pulled up for his action by a court of inquiry which the Army claims is still probing the matter.

Tags: bipin rawat, stone-pelters, social media, leetul gogoi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Sea lion grabs unsuspecting child into water in Canada

2

Largest map of universe created

3

Mt Everest’s Hillary Step destroyed, say mountaineers

4

Video: US President Trump dances at Saudi’s traditional sword ceremony

5

So, this star is the reason behind Deepika's 'amazing experiences' in Hollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham