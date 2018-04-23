The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 23, 2018 | Last Update : 02:15 PM IST

India, All India

Jessica Lal’s sister forgives killer, won’t object to Manu Sharma's release

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 23, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2018, 1:14 pm IST

Manu Sharma supposedly works with non-profit in his name, which claims to work for prisoners' rehabilitation.

The son of a former minister, Manu Sharma was convicted of killing Jessica Lal at a bar during a private party in April 1999. (Photo: AP)
 The son of a former minister, Manu Sharma was convicted of killing Jessica Lal at a bar during a private party in April 1999. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Nearly two decades after Jessica Lal was killed, her sister Sabrina Lal has said she has forgiven her killer Manu Sharma and has “no objection” to his release.

“I am told that in this period he has been doing good work for charity and helping inmates in jail which I feel is a reflection of reform,” Sabrina was quoted as saying.

According to a report in The Times of India, Sabrina, in a letter to the welfare officer, Central Jail No 2, Tihar jail, in March, wrote, “I would like to state I have no objection to his release, owing to the fact that he has spent 15 years in jail."

Sabrina said, “He has served his sentences and I am done with it… In my own mind I have forgiven him."

“It will be like a catharsis to forgive and move on. I also need to get on with my life," she said, adding, “I don’t want to hold on to any more anger or hurt. I feel that he has served his sentence. I don’t feel there is any need to hanker about the situation,” the report said.

She wrote the letter “in response" to the jail officer’s letter to her regarding “compensation and release of Sidhartha Vahishta s/o Venod Sharma convicted in FIR no 287/1999 under section 302 IPC".

Sabrina, who lives in Gurgaon, declined ‘financial assistance from the victim welfare fund’ and wrote to the jail requesting them to “give the same to others, who are more in need”.

Sidhartha Vahishta, better known as Manu Sharma, has been in prison for a cumulative period of 15 years, the last six months in an open jail.

He has been staying in an "open jail" on grounds of good conduct. The 41-year-old sentenced to a life term is allowed to leave his quarters in Delhi's Tihar Jail every day for work and return in the evening.

According to a report in NDTV, Manu Sharma supposedly works with a non-profit in his name, which claims to work for rehabilitation of prisoners and their children.

The son of former minister Venod Sharma, a Congress politician, Manu Sharma was convicted of killing Jessica Lal at a bar during a private party in April 1999. He shot Jessica, who was working that night at the unlicensed bar, after she refused to serve him a drink late at night, said witnesses.

His acquittal by a trial court sparked nationwide outrage and protests following which the case was readmitted in 2006 in the Delhi High Court.

The high court reversed the trial court order in December 2006 and sentenced Sharma to life term for the brutal killing. Two months later, the Supreme Court in February 2011 upheld the high court verdict.

Sharma has spent around 15 years in prison.

Tags: jessica lal, manu sharma, jessica lal murder case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Humans did not come from Earth, claims scientist

2

For more than a decade, Afghan girl disguised as ‘son’ her parents wanted

3

Study finds 'very' unattractive people earn significantly more

4

Here are 8 things you probably did not know about UK's Queen Elizabeth

5

Salman Khan hugging Elli in Iulia Vantur’s presence is making people go crazy

more

Editors' Picks

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham