The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 23, 2017 | Last Update : 10:19 AM IST

India, All India

Now, Yogi reduces security cover of Akhilesh, Mulayam

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 23, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2017, 9:21 am IST

Among those who totally lost their security is BSP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives for a cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives for a cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh downgraded the security cover of several important Opposition leaders in a sudden move late on Saturday.

Those whose cover has been reduced include Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, leaders Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, said reports.

However, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar has been provided Z-degree security cover. Adityanath himself also has had his security enhanced, following a terrorist threat to him.

The decision was taken late on Saturday, said reports, following a meeting of UP Principal Secretary (Home), ADG Intelligence, ADG Security and new UP DGP Sulkhan Singh. The order came into effect immediately.

So far, the Adityanath government has downgraded security cover of 46 VIPs, and done away completely with that of 105 others.

Among those who totally lost their security is BSP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra.

Former state chief secretary Alok Ranjan and two SP MLCs, Ashu Malik and Atul Pradhan, have also lost their security, said reports.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that ‘those who are enjoying security cover for the sake of status symbol should be prepared to part with them.

The move comes as a further step in the BJP government’s move to do away with VIP culture, after a Modi government order to remove red beacons from vehicles of VIPs.

Tags: yogi adityanath, akhilesh yadav, mulayam yadav, security cover
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Harsh Goenka hails MS Dhoni after RPS win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

2

Foul-mouthed Ilie Nastase expelled from Fed Cup tie

3

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni stars as RPS beat SRH by 6 wickets

4

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and fans are going bonkers!

5

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham