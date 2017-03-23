Supreme Court sets up panel to block lewd videos

Apart from protecting the identity and reputation of the victims, in public interest, such videos cannot be in public view at all.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a technical expert committee to explore the possibility of devising ways and means to prevent uploading of explicit sexual videos of gang rape, rape and child pornography on internet.

A Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Uday Lalit set up the panel headed by Ajay Kumar, additional secretary in the ministry of electronics and information technology. The panel will include two senior officials from the IT ministry, two from Union home ministry, representatives from Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Facebook and counsel representing the petitioner Prajwala and amicus curiae.

The bench said the panel will meet for 15 days at a stretch from April 5 to 20 and assist the court on the feasibility of ensuring that videos of gang rapes, rapes and child porn are not made available on the internet. Apart from protecting the identity and reputation of the victims, in public interest, such videos cannot be in public view at all.