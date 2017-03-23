New AIIMS in mess, PM Modi steps in

Modi asks Cabinet secy to ensure setting up of institutes.

New Delhi: Delays in setting up new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has had Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepping in, directing the Cabinet secretary to take over the reigns.

A three-member empowered committee has been constituted under the Cabinet secretary to look into the issues relating to timely establishment of a new AIIMS under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The newly constituted committee under the Cabinet secretary with CEO Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant, finance secretary Ashok Lavasa and Union health secretary C.K. Mishra at its members, will take decisions on any “change” “modifications” so as to ensure timely roll out of these institutions.

“We have not been able to operationalise six new AIIMS as we are having problems in getting faculty, particularly at a senior level like additional professors and professors. Out of the 1300 posts advertised, only 300 could be filled,” sources said. Adding that the committee set up on Tuesday has been constituted to get on a war footing.

Announced by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his Independence Day speech in 2003, the AIIMS like institutions have been facing concerns since inception of the scheme. While the construction started only in 2009-2010, the delays in construction and procurement of equipment led to massive cost overturns.

Even as the hurdles continue, the Central government is on an announcement spree.

This year, the government has announced two new AIIMS in Gujarat and Jodhpur. Apart from that, AIIMS-like institutions are in pipeline in Nagpur (Maharashtra), Manglagiri (Andhra Pradesh), West Bengal, Rae Bareli.