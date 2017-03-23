The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

India, All India

Cong MLAs walk out of Goa Assembly during Governor's address

ANI
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 2:40 pm IST

The Congress members had turned up in the Assembly sporting black bands as a mark of protest.

Manohar Parrikar won the trust vote in the Goa Assembly 22-16. (Photo: PTI)
 Manohar Parrikar won the trust vote in the Goa Assembly 22-16. (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: The Opposition Congress on Thursday walked out of the Goa Assembly during the customary address by Governor Mridula Sinha, protesting that she did not invite the party to form the government after it emerged as the largest bloc in the hung house.

The Congress members had turned up in the Assembly sporting black bands as a mark of protest.

"It was a murder of democracy when the Governor refused us an opportunity to form the government," Leader of the Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said when Sinha stood up to read out her address.

“We were not allowed to form the government despite having the numbers on our side," he said.

All Congress legislators then rose in protest and walked out of the house as the Governor continued with her customary address.

In the Assembly polls, Congress won 17 seats relegating the BJP to the second position with 13 in the 40-member House.

However, the saffron party struck an alliance with regional outfits and independents to cross the half-way mark and form the ministry under Manohar Parrikar.

Tags: mridula sinha, goa assembly, goa trust vote, congress
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp rolls back ‘text-only status’ on all mobile OS

2

Apple announces price, release date of Red iPhone 7 models

3

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha goes from goofy to sexy in Noor's Gulabi 2.0 song

4

Indonesia: About 50 farmers cement feet to protest factory

5

Telangana woman gives birth to child with three legs

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham