SC will hear 2 pleas over Rafale deal issue Feb 26

The hearing of the pleas will be conducted in chambers and not in open court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on February 26 the two petitions seeking review of its December 14 verdict that had dismissed pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The review petition has been filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie as also lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The hearing of the pleas will be conducted in chambers and not in open court.

The trio said the top court had relied upon “patently incorrect” claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover in the court.

Mr Sinha, Mr Shourie and Mr Bhushan have claimed that the judgment was based on “errors apparent on the face of the record” and non-consideration of subsequent information which has come to light would cause a grave miscarriage of justice.

Besides seeking review of the judgment, they have also sought hearing of the plea in an open court.

