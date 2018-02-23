The Asian Age | News

B’luru: Cong leader threatening to set BBMP office on fire, surrenders

ANI
Published : Feb 23, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2018, 12:48 pm IST

The video posted by local channels show Narayanaswamy splashing petrol from a bottle in the BBMP office at Bengaluru's Horamavu.

Earlier on February 20, a case was registered against Narayanaswamy, for the threatening in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: Congress leader Narayanswamy, who threw petrol inside Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office threatening to set it on fire, surrendered before the Karnataka Police on Friday.

Earlier on February 20, a case was registered against Narayanaswamy, for the threatening in Bengaluru.

A case has been lodged under sections 353, 427, 341, 504 and 506 of Indian Panel Code (IPC) on the complaint of BBMP Revenue officer Satish Kumar.

K'taka: Cong leader threatened to set BBMP on fire; case registered

According to reports, Narayanaswamy, a close aide of Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj, took the grave step after a fake document which he submitted was rejected by an official.

The official had reportedly refused to provide a fake land document as per his demands.

Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

