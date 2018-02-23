B’luru: Cong leader threatening to set BBMP office on fire, surrenders

The video posted by local channels show Narayanaswamy splashing petrol from a bottle in the BBMP office at Bengaluru's Horamavu.

Earlier on February 20, a case was registered against Narayanaswamy, for the threatening in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Congress leader Narayanswamy, who threw petrol inside Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office threatening to set it on fire, surrendered before the Karnataka Police on Friday.

A case has been lodged under sections 353, 427, 341, 504 and 506 of Indian Panel Code (IPC) on the complaint of BBMP Revenue officer Satish Kumar.

According to reports, Narayanaswamy, a close aide of Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj, took the grave step after a fake document which he submitted was rejected by an official.

The official had reportedly refused to provide a fake land document as per his demands.