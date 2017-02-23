The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

India, All India

Who doesn’t want to be thin?: Cop 'hurt' over Shobhaa De’s Twitter stunt

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2017, 1:54 pm IST

If madam wants, she can pay for my treatment. Who doesn’t want to be thin, he said.

 Inspector Daulatram Jogewat (Photo: Twitter)

Neemuch: A 58-year-old policeman from Madhya Pradesh has expressed displeasure over columnist Shobhaa De tweeting about his obese physical condition, which he said is because of a hormonal disorder.

"I am hurt with Shobhaa De's tweet poking fun at me. I have put on weight due to hormonal disorder following my gall bladder operation in 1993," Inspector Daulatram Jogewat, who weighs around 180 kg, said.

“If madam wants, she can pay for my treatment. Who doesn’t want to be thin?” Jogewat said.

Jogewat, posted at the Police Lines here, said he would talk to his seniors about the mockery over his obesity.

"It is up to them to take a call on the recourse I should take," said the policeman, who is scheduled to retire in 2019.

De had posted the image on Tuesday after the polling for the Mumbai civic body ended amid a heavy police bandobast.

"Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today," the socialite had tweeted while posting the image, and incorrectly identified Jogewat as a personnel of the Mumbai Police who were deployed for the BMC polls held on Tuesday.

As her tweet went viral, De got trolled by netizens. Hitting back at her, the Mumbai Police had tweeted, "We love puns too Ms De. but, this one is totally misplaced. Uniform /official not ours. We expect better from response."

However, in an attempt to make peace, De had yesterday posted a fresh tweet: "Mumbai/ Maharashtra Police Pranaam. No offence intended. M.P. Police, Consult a dietitian, if it's an asli, undoctored image doing the round."

De had in the past also courted controversies following her tweets. Her comments about poor performance of the Indian sportsmen in the 2016 Olympics had met with severe backlash.

