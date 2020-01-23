Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 | Last Update : 04:49 AM IST

Interpol Blue notice against Nithyananda

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 23, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2020, 1:46 am IST

The police said it is now working to get the Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice, a global arrest warrant, against Nithyananda.

Nithyananda
 Nithyananda

New Delhi: The Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information about controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda, who fled the country amid allegations of wrongful confinement of children.

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

According to sources, the Gujarat police had sent a request to the CBI, the nodal body for Interpol matters in India, seeking a Blue Corner Notice against Nithyananda.

“The Interpol issued the Blue Corner Notice against the controversial godman this month,” deputy superintendent of police, Ahmedabad (rural), K.T. Kamariya, told a news agency.

The police said it is now working to get the Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice, a global arrest warrant, against Nithyananda. The Gujarat police had registered an FIR against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad. He was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram. Nithyananda was earlier declared wanted by the Gujarat police.

While the police continues to look for him, reports emerged in December last year that he has created a Hindu nation, Kailaasa, with its own flag and political setup, on an island near Ecuador.

