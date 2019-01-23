Congress cheers Priyanka's entry, wishes pour in from all over country

The Congress, in a press release, announced Priyanka's appointment to the key post by her brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka took to Facebook to congratulate his wife for her political debut. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Minutes after Congress appointed Priyanka Gandhi as General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh east on Wednesday, wishes started to pour in.

"Many congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi on being appointed as Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. We are confident of a great victory under your able-leadership," Youth Congress tweeted from their official handle.

Many congratulations to Smt Priyanka Gandhi on being appointed as Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.



We are confident of a great victory under your able-leadership.

India awaits a new era! pic.twitter.com/vTCqrrXPeD — Youth Congress (@IYC) January 23, 2019

Congratulations & best wishes to Shri. @kcvenugopalmp, Smt. #PriyankaGandhiVadra & Shri. @JM_Scindia on being appointed as AICC General Secretary In-charge of the Organisation, Uttar Pradesh East & Uttar Pradesh West respectively. pic.twitter.com/YbmkIXVnDb — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 23, 2019

We welcome Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment as General Secretary . Her entry into active politics will energise cadres and be a catalyst for the rising fortunes of the Congress Party . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 23, 2019

Many many congratulations!!! This is so brilliant from @INCIndia President @RahulGandhi ji. Welcoming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji as Incharge UP East! Congratulations @JM_Scindia ji! @kcvenugopalmp ji & @ghulamnazad ji wishing you best in your new role! Game on! pic.twitter.com/BCoIw1pAso — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 23, 2019

One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 23, 2019

On the appointment of Priyanka, Congress leader, Rajeev Shukla said, “This will help in revival of Congress not only in Uttar Pradesh but the entire country. She will take charge after Feb 1 once she returns from abroad.”

Motilal Vohra, senior Congress leader said, “The responsibility given to Priyanka is very important. This will not only have an effect on eastern Uttar Pradesh but also other regions.”

Many congratulations to Shri K C Venugopal, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shri @JM_Scindia on their new appointments. We're fired up & ready to go! https://t.co/q7sMB8m6DO — Congress (@INCIndia) January 23, 2019

