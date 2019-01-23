Wednesday, Jan 23, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

Congress cheers Priyanka's entry, wishes pour in from all over country

The Congress, in a press release, announced Priyanka's appointment to the key post by her brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka took to Facebook to congratulate his wife for her political debut. (Photo: File)
 Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka took to Facebook to congratulate his wife for her political debut.

New Delhi: Minutes after Congress appointed Priyanka Gandhi as General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh east on Wednesday, wishes started to pour in.

Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka took to Facebook to congratulate his wife for her political debut.

"Many congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi on being appointed as Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. We are confident of a great victory under your able-leadership," Youth Congress tweeted from their official handle.

 

 

On the appointment of Priyanka, Congress leader, Rajeev Shukla said, “This will help in revival of Congress not only in Uttar Pradesh but the entire country. She will take charge after Feb 1 once she returns from abroad.”

Motilal Vohra, senior Congress leader said, “The responsibility given to Priyanka is very important. This will not only have an effect on eastern Uttar Pradesh but also other regions.”

The Congress, in a press release, announced her appointment to the key post by her brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi.

