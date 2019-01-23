Wednesday, Jan 23, 2019 | Last Update : 12:11 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: Hosts bowled out for 157 runs
 
India, All India

9 men including teenager arrested by Maharashtra ATS for links with ISIS

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 23, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2019, 11:48 am IST

Certain chemicals, powder, mobile phones, hard drives SIM cards, acid bottle, sharp knives etc were seized during searches.

The Maharashtra ATS was investigating the presence of sleeper cell ahead of Republic Day. (Representational Image)
 The Maharashtra ATS was investigating the presence of sleeper cell ahead of Republic Day. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Nine men including a teenager have been arrested for terror links from Maharashtra’s Mumbra, Thane and Aurangabad on Wednesday.

Maharashtra’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) alleged that all of them are linked to the ISIS terror group.

The Maharashtra ATS was investigating the presence of sleeper cell ahead of Republic Day. They were arrested when it came to light that they were likely to "swing into action", the official said.

 “Based on reliable information, total 9 youths have been brought for questioning. Inquiries are in progress. Further details will be informed in due course,” said ATS.

ATS also said that certain chemicals, powder, mobile phones, hard drives SIM cards, acid bottle, sharp knives etc were seized during searches.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code's Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: terror links, isis, republic day, maharashtra ats
Location: India, Maharashtra

MOST POPULAR

1

How to get your best shot photos on billboards around the world

2

Pune boy, 12, designs ship to remove plastic from ocean, save marine life

3

Robots deliver towels, mix cocktails

4

Robot era: Keep humans in good jobs — urges ILO commission

5

Alexa! Tell KFC I that I am very hungry

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham