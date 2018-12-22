The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 | Last Update : 08:34 PM IST

India, All India

BJP to move SC for permission to hold rath yatra in West Bengal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 22, 2018, 8:04 pm IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2018, 8:06 pm IST

Singhvi argued that Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty did not study reports submitted in sealed envelope before passing its order.

 The rallies were supposed to be launched from three different locations in the state, crisscrossing it before converging in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP has decided to move a vacation bench of the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta high court order that stayed permission for its rath yatra in West Bengal, reported news agency ANI.

On Friday, a division bench of the Calcutta high court stayed order by its single-judge bench a day before granting conditional approval to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rath yatra, disrupting its plans to flag off the first rally from the temple town of Tarapith in Birbhum district on Saturday.

Abhishek Singhvi, Congress MP and senior advocate, argued that the single-judge bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty did not study intelligence reports submitted in a sealed envelope before passing its order.

On Friday, the division bench observed that the single-judge bench has to go through the reports to pronounce an objective order.

“The division bench has not disallowed the yatra. Our legal battle will continue. So will our agitation and programmes in different districts,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had said.

“There is distinct apprehension of communal disharmony being triggered in Bengal over the yatra. That’s why the government is fighting it out in the courts,” said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, leader of Trinamool Congress.

The single-judge bench of Calcutta high court had criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for rejecting the BJP event “in a whimsical and unreasonable manner”. The court had allowed the yatras subject to a few conditions.

The rallies were supposed to be launched from three different locations in the state, crisscrossing it before converging in Kolkata. 

