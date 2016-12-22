Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 | Last Update : 10:46 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Secy Rama Mohana Rao sacked after I-T raids

PTI
Senior IAS officer Girija Vaidyanathan was on Thursday appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

Police Personnel stands one of the main entrance of Tamil Nadu State
 Police Personnel stands one of the main entrance of Tamil Nadu State "Secretariat" during the raid at the chamber of Chief Secretary P Ramamohana Rao, who came under the I-T scanner in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Senior IAS officer Girija Vaidyanathan was on Thursday appointed Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, replacing P Rama Mohana Rao whose residence and office was raided by the Income Tax department yesterday.

"Dr Girija Vaidyanathan IAS, Additional Chief Secretary/ Commissioner of Land Administration, is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary to Government, vice Dr P Ramamohana Rao," a Public (Special A) Department order dated December 22 said.

The fate of Mohana Rao was not immediately known. Vaidyanathan shall also hold full additional charge of the post of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms, previously held by Rao, it said.

The Income Tax Department had carried out searches at over a dozen places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh against the son and some relatives of Rao, including at the latter's Anna Nagar residence here, during which they claimed to have seized Rs 18 lakh cash and gold bars.

