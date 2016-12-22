Najeeb Jung resigns as Lt Governor of Delhi, CM Kejriwal expresses 'surprise'

'Najeeb Jung would be returning to his first love, which is, academics,' said a statement issued by his office.

Delhi Governor Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submitted his resignation letter to the NDA government on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a sudden move, Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday resigned amid a protracted bitter confrontation with the AAP government.

Without citing reasons, Jung's office said he has submitted his resignation to the Centre. 65-year-old Jung, a former IAS officer, had assumed charge of Lt Governor of Delhi on July 9, 2013.

"Lt Governor Najeeb Jung has submitted his resignation to the Government of India. He thanks the Prime Minister for all the help and cooperation he received during his tenure," the LG's office said in a statement.

The reason behind his surprise decision is not immediately known.

"Jung also thanked the people of Delhi for all their support and affection, especially during the one year of President's Rule in Delhi, when he got unstinted support from them and which in turn helped run the administration in Delhi smoothly and effortlessly," the statement said.

Jung also thanked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his association in the last two years.

"Jung would be returning back to his first love, which is, academics," said his office.

Arvind Kejriwal described his resignation as a surprise even as the AAP took a jibe at the LG, saying he worked under the "influence" of the Narendra Modi dispensation.

The AAP also questioned whether the power tussle between the Centre and Delhi government will continue even after the appointment of a new LG.

Kejriwal said Jung's resignation is a surprise to him and wished him for his future endeavours.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, despite the "sweet bitter" experience, the AAP government and Jung did a good job in Delhi.

"Good wishes to Najeeb Jung for his future endeavour. God should give some good sense to them who controlled him. Will the war continue even after Jung's (exit)?" Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said.