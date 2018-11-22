The Asian Age | News

SC dismisses PIL seeking use of ballot papers in assembly, LS polls

PTI
Published : Nov 22, 2018, 12:26 pm IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2018, 12:26 pm IST

A bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi did not agree with the contention of NGO 'Nyay Bhoomi' that EVMs are capable of being misused.

 'Every system and machine is capable to be used and misused. Doubts will be everywhere,' the bench said, while dismissing the PIL. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking use of ballot papers instead of EVMs during upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi did not agree with the contention of NGO 'Nyay Bhoomi' that electronic voting machines are capable of being misused and they should not be used in the polls to ensure free and fair elections. 

"Every system and machine is capable to be used and misused. Doubts will be everywhere," the bench said, while dismissing the PIL. 

Tags: supreme court (sc), electronic voting machines (evms), nyay bhoomi

