The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 22, 2018 | Last Update : 03:52 PM IST

India, All India

J&K Guv attracted to 'Gujarat model' of democracy not Westminster: P Chidambaram

PTI
Published : Nov 22, 2018, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2018, 3:12 pm IST

Chidambaram said Governor was 'happy' to keep the assembly under suspended animation as long as no one staked a claim to form government.

'The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly! Parliamentary democracy standing on its head!' he tweeted. (Photo: File)
 'The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly! Parliamentary democracy standing on its head!' he tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Thursday slammed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for dissolving the state assembly, saying he was attracted to the "Gujarat model" of government not the Westminster model.

The former Union home and finance minister said the governor was "happy" to keep the assembly under suspended animation as long as no one staked a claim to form government.

"The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly! Parliamentary democracy standing on its head! The Westminster model of democracy is outdated. Like in all other matters, it is the Gujarat model that has appealed to the J&K Governor," he tweeted.

The governor abruptly dissolved the state assembly Wednesday night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress.

This was followed by another bid at forming a government by the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

The assembly was in suspended animation since June 19 when the Governor Rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir when PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti resigned as Chief Minister after the BJP withdrew from the PDP-BJP government.

Tags: j&k assembly, p chidambaram, satya pal malik, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Unhealthy lifestyle, erratic shifts can increase diabetes risk, says study

2

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

3

Plane with absolutely no moving parts takes flight

4

European privacy search engines aim to challenge Google

5

DeepVeer wedding reception: Ranveer kissed Deepika, here's all that happened

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham