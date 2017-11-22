The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017 | Last Update : 08:36 AM IST

India, All India

Don’t back Padmavati ban: Punjab CM Amarinder

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 22, 2017, 12:41 am IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2017, 6:31 am IST

Amarinder slams threats to film’s actor and director.

Punjab CM Amrinder Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Punjab CM Amrinder Singh (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Amrinder Singh on Tuesday distanced himself from controversy surrounding the movie Padamavati by clarifying that he is not supporting the ban after his statement “no body has right to distort history” did rounds in the academic and creative circles.

The Pujnab chief minister made it clear that he was not supporting a ban and was completely opposed to the threats being issued to the film’s actors and directors. He had only said that those who were protesting against the film Padmavati had every right to a peaceful agitation, he clarified.

“I cannot ask for a ban on the movie without even watching it. I am reiterating that people have the right to peacefully agitate against the movie if they feel hurt by distortion of history.”

“In a civilised and democratic set-up there is space for peaceful agitation and disagreements, but no person has the right to issue threats merely because they disagree with someone,  however strong the reason may be. I totally condemn all people who are issuing threats,” Mr Singh said, adding that law will take its course against those issuing such threats.

The CM had on Monday said that he himself is a “military historian” and strongly feels that nobody had the right to distort history. “I have myself studied history and even been to Chittoor”, said Captain Amarinder, adding that cinematic license did not give anyone the right to twist historical facts.

“Those feeling hurt by distortion of facts had the right to protest”, he had said, adding that protests were a justified recourse in a democratic system. However, many educationist differed with CM’s statement.

According to educational psychologist D. Tarlok Bandhu, “History does not mean that one history should be taught there are histories. There is a paper in in JNU titled the histories of partition. Similarly, there can be different perspectives on most historical subjects.”

According to a historian Dr, Paramajeet Singh, an expert on medieval history, “Rani Padmini is taught at graduate level, it winds up in quarter of a page with reference to Allauddin Khilji’s conquets. He says that a lot of written word even controversial is much like wikilileaks better buried in libraries. But we need to get it out and filmed”.

Tags: amrinder singh, padmavati

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

2

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

3

I can't afford to lose this job: Maharashtra cop waiting on gender-reassignment surgery

4

Find out how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are actually related

5

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham