Hearing on review plea of Sabarimala verdict to be decided tomorrow: SC

There are 19 review petitions pending before Supreme Court in connection with Sabarimala temple.

New Delhi: Amid ongoing protests over the verdict allowing women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, the Supreme Court today said that it will decide on Tuesday as to when it will hear plea seeking review of its September 28 order.

There are 19 review petitions pending before the apex court in connection with lifting the centuries-old ban by allowing women of 10-50 years in the hill-top shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul considered the submissions of lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that his petition seeking review of the constitutional bench judgment be listed for urgent hearing.

"We know that there are 19 review petitions pending. By tomorrow (Tuesday) we will decide," the bench said.

Nedumpara was mentioning the petition filed by National Ayyappa Devotees Association.

Protests have been witnessed at Sabarimala temple in Kerala since the doors of the shrine were opened for the first time on October 17 after the Supreme Court verdict.