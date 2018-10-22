The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 22, 2018 | Last Update : 06:01 PM IST

India, All India

Cong accuses Modi govt of conniving with fraudsters, says Jaitley should be sacked

PTI
Published : Oct 22, 2018, 5:10 pm IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2018, 5:10 pm IST

Congress said Jaitley should be sacked after his daughter and son-in-law allegedly received a retainership of Rs 24 lakh from Choksi.

In the 44 months till January 2018, the Modi government witnessed an unprecedented 19,000 'bank fraud cases' involving Rs 90,000 crore, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said at a press conference along with party colleagues Rajiv Satav and Sushmita Dev. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 In the 44 months till January 2018, the Modi government witnessed an unprecedented 19,000 'bank fraud cases' involving Rs 90,000 crore, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said at a press conference along with party colleagues Rajiv Satav and Sushmita Dev. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Congress Monday accused the Modi government of conniving with fraudsters who had escaped the country and cited "conflict of interest" to say Finance Minister Arun Jaitley should be sacked after his daughter and son-in-law, both lawyers, allegedly received a retainership of Rs 24 lakh from fugitive Mehul Choksi.

In the 44 months till January 2018, the Modi government witnessed an unprecedented 19,000 'bank fraud cases' involving Rs 90,000 crore, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said at a press conference along with party colleagues Rajiv Satav and Sushmita Dev.

He also alleged that 23 fraudsters escaped India under the government's watch after duping the country of over Rs 53,000 crore. Pilot said a sinking economy, banking frauds and flying fraudsters form part of BJP's-Jaitley's 'New India' and demanded that the minister should resign on moral grounds.

"Successive escapes of Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others reflect that Modi government is not a guardian of ‘public money' but a ‘travel agency' facilitating ‘fraud, fleece and fly to foreign shores' of willful bank defaulters," the three leaders said in a statement.

"Arun Jaitley, being Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, his daughter Sonali Jaitley and son-in-law Jaiyesh Bakhshi proceeded to accept a retainership of Rs 24 lakh from Mehul Choksi's fraudster company Gitanjali Gems Ltd in December 2017," Pilot alleged.

However, Jaitley's son-in-law had earlier issued a statement stating that his law firm had returned the retainership the moment they came to know that the company was involved in a scam.

"Is this not a clear-cut case of Collusion, Connivance' & ‘Conflict of Interest' on part of FM Arun Jaitley? Why were FM Jaitley, his daughter and son-in-law neither summoned nor questioned by CBI/ED/SFIO?" the leaders asked in the statement.

"Is it not a fit case to sack Shri Arun Jaitley and conduct a full independent investigation?" they added.

Pilot and the other leaders also sought to know why no action was taken against Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, Geetanjali Gems Ltd and others, despite FIRs and multiple complaints. "Who protected them?" they asked. "Why were daughter and son-in-law of FM Arun Jaitley paid Rs.24 lakh by Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems Ltd. without doing any work, as admitted by them? Who else are the clients of ‘Chambers of Jaitley & Associates' paying retainership of lakhs of rupees and why should their names not be made public, including amounts received? As people who owed money to Mehul Choksi/Nirav Modi came forward & deposited the money with Govt after their fraudulent escape, why did FM Jaitley's daughter & son-in-law redeposit Rs 24 Lakh in the account of a company that had defrauded the banks & people of Rs.26,306 Cr? Why did they hide it?" the statement from the three leaders said.

Addressing the press conference, the Congress leaders said the Modi government was more loyal to "conmen" than to the common man as "it not only helped them escape the country after defrauding banks worth crores, but also provided them protection and legal protection".

Tags: congress, modi government, arun jaitley, mehul choksi, pnb fraud case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

2

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

3

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

4

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

5

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham