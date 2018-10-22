The Asian Age | News

Amritsar train tragedy: Case filed in Bihar court against Sidhu's wife

PTI
Published : Oct 22, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
Complaint claimed Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was chief guest at a Dussehra function, and organisers were solely responsible for incident.

The case was filed by social activist Tamanna Hashmi in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Arti Kumari Singh, who fixed November 3 as the date for its hearing. (Photo: PTI | File)
Muzaffarpur: A complaint case was filed Monday against Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, seeking registration of a case against her for failing to discharge her duties that led to the death of nearly 60 people in a train accident in Amritsar Friday.

The complaint claimed that Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest at a Dussehra function in Amritsar, and the organisers were solely responsible for the incident and the court should therefore take cognizance of the matter and order a trial against her.

The case was filed by social activist Tamanna Hashmi in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Arti Kumari Singh, who fixed November 3 as the date for its hearing.

Four persons from Bihar were killed in the tragic incident. Hashmi, in his complaint, contended that a large crowd had gathered on the occasion of "Ravan Vadh" in Amritsar on the fateful day due to the presence of Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a former MLA and the wife of the minister, who is also a former India cricketer.

Kaur's presence at the function and her emotive speech led to a surge in the crowd that spilled over to the railway track, the complaint said. Besides, all the security personnel present at the venue were engaged in providing safety and security to Kaur, instead of controlling the crowd, members of which mere mowed down by a train near the Joda Phatak, when they were watching the burning of a Ravan effigy while standing on the railway tracks, it added.

Hashmi alleged that Kaur, who was a doctor by profession, instead of helping the victims, fled the scene and made a false alibi that she was not present at the site when the accident occurred.

The footage of the incident shown on television had hurt him deeply, the complainant said, while praying for initiating a case against Navjot Kaur Sidhu under Indian Penal Code sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) among others.

If held guilty, the accused could be sent to jail for three months to two years.

Tags: navjot kaur sidhu, amritsar train tragedy, train accident in amritsar, indian penal code
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

