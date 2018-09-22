The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 22, 2018 | Last Update : 08:49 AM IST

India, All India

Case against Facebook user for sharing morphed image of PM Modi

PTI
Published : Sep 22, 2018, 8:01 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2018, 8:01 am IST

The picture shows PM Modi wearing a skull cap while greeting people at a program of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Indore on September 14.

On September 14, PM Modi participated in Ashara Murbaraka, a program of the Dawoodi Bohra community, at Saifi Mosque in Indore. (Photo: File)
Indore: A case has been registered against a Facebook user by Indore police in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posting a morphed picture of Prime Minister which shows him wearing a skull cap.

Palasia Police Station in-charge Ajit Singh Bais said on Friday that an FIR has been registered under IPC section 505 (2) (public mischief) and sections of the Information Technology Act on the complaint of local BJP leader Shankar Lalwani.

The morphed photograph was shared by a Facebook user whose profile name is 'Balmukund Singh Gautam', the officer said.

Cyber Cell of the police is ascertaining who is the person behind this Facebook profile, he said.

On September 14, PM Modi participated in Ashara Murbaraka, a program of the Dawoodi Bohra community, at Saifi Mosque in Indore.

Shankar Lalwani said in his complaint that PM Modi had not worn any kind of cap during the program.

Tags: pm modi, morphed picture of pm modi, facebook, information technology act
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

