‘Be careful, will cut your tongues’, Andhra cop threatens abusive MPs, MLAs

PTI
Published : Sep 22, 2018, 2:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2018, 2:35 pm IST

'We have so far observed restraint. Henceforth, if anybody talks against police beyond limits, we will not tolerate,' police warned.

Amravati: A police inspector in Andhra Pradesh caused a flutter threatening to cut tongues of elected representatives if they spoke in a manner hurting the morale of the force, targeting a ruling TDP MP, who hit back daring him and lodging a complaint.

“We have so far observed restraint. Henceforth, if anybody talks against the police beyond the limits, we will not tolerate. We will cut their tongues. Be careful," inspector Madhav of Kadiri in Anantapuramu district warned at a press conference Friday.

In a sharp reaction, MP J C Diwakar Reddy dared the inspector to tell where should he come to get his tongue cut.

He later filed a complaint against the inspector but no FIR has been registered so far, according to Tadipatri Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vijaya Kumar.

Police authorities remained tight-lipped over the verbal duel even as the TDP MP said he would also draw the attention of the government seeking necessary action against the inspector.

Referring to the clash, Reddy said even he had to run away (to protect himself) “as the police started fleeing. In that respect, I too behaved like an eunuch, the MP, known for making controversial outbursts, said.

Later in the evening, he went to the police station in his hometown Tadipatri and filed a complaint against the inspector for making threatening remarks against an MP and challenging him openly.

“Its a non-cognizable offence under Section 506 of IPC (criminal intimidation). We have referred the complaint to the district SP and also seeking legal opinion. We have so far not registered an FIR, the Tadipatri SDPO told PTI.

Taking strong exception to the MP’s remarks, Kadiri inspector Madhav Friday warned MPs, MLAs, ex-MPs, ex-MLAs who spoke against the police hurting their morale that their tongues would be slit”, even as he twirled his moustache.

 “We have so far observed restraint. Henceforth, if anybody talks against the police beyond the limits we will not tolerate. We will slit their tongues. Be careful,” Madhav warned at a press conference.

He said police personnel were unable to show their faces even to their wives and children because of the comments being made by political leaders.

All parties MPs, MLAs, ex-MPs and ex-MLAs have been talking against the police, hurting our morale. We came into the police force as men and not eunuchs, the inspector said.

He, in particular, took exception to the Anantapuramu MPs remarks.

Reacting to this, Diwakar Reddy asked the inspector where he should come to get his tongue cut.

Should I come to your house, police station, the village of your birth or the Anantapuramu Clock Tower centrewhere do you want me to come? Remove your khaki uniform and I too will come in plain clothes, the MP challenged.

Additional Director of Police (Law and Order) Harish Kumar Gupta and Anantapuramu district Superintendent of Police G V G Ashok Kumar did not respond to calls for their reaction.

A senior police official maintained that it was sure improper for an officer to make such public comments against people’s representatives, whatever be the provocation.

Tags: tongue of abusive mp, andhra pradesh police, clashes in andhra pradesh, indian penal code
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

